Schedule Update: Penn State Basketball To Face Nebraska On February 27

SCHEDULE UPDATE



Our home finale against Nebraska has been moved up a day to Sunday, Feb. 27.



: https://t.co/VtESN9ifDM pic.twitter.com/t2GopNBCov — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 8, 2022

Originally scheduled for Monday February 28, the home finale against the Nebraska Cornhuskers has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 27. The game remains an 8 PM tipoff, and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The Cornhuskers are not having the type of season they expected to have in year three of Fred Hoiberg’s tenure, and the pressure may be starting to mount for the coach who quickly turned Iowa State around.

All that said, Nebraska has given plenty of teams, teams at the top of the conference standings, a run for their money. The Nittany Lions will be wise to not take the Huskers lightly, even if they are still winless in conference play by the time they meet at the end of February.

While Sunday night is not the ideal weekend day for a game, it certainly beats Monday. The Lions should see a bump in attendance, opponent notwithstanding.