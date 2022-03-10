YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs Ohio State in Big Ten Tournament

The Nittany Lions will look to keep their season alive on Thursday night when they battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament. Coming off a 60-51 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night, the Nittany Lions will now be looking to avenge a loss to Ohio State from earlier this season.

In that loss the Nittany Lions fell to the Buckeyes 61-56 in a hard fought road a contest. A contest in which the Nittany Lions were without Seth Lundy. Come watch along with us as the Nittany Lions look to pull the upset.

