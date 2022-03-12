 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gotta Run It Back: Jalen Pickett To Return For His Final Season

New, 8 comments

The guard announced in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals postgame press conference that he is coming back for his final year.

By misdreavus79
Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler (55) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

He’s coming back! Jalen Pickett made it official at the postgame press conference following the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Pickett, who has one year of eligibility left, will reclaim a point guard spot that he admirably took over as the season went on.

Barring any unexpected developments in postseason play, Pickett will end the season averaging 37.2 minutes, 13.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, to go along with an overall shooting percentage of 42 percent from the field, and 32 percent from three.

Knowing John Harrar, Jaheam Cornwall, Greg Lee, and Jalanni White are all out of eligibility, Penn State will await on the decisions from guys like Sam Sessoms, Myles Dread, Seth Lundy, and Dallion Johnson. As those players decide their futures, we’ll continue to keep you posted, so stay tuned!

Congrats to Jalen on a great first season with the Nittany Lions, and here’s to a brighter future ahead!

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...