Blessed & Honored: Michigan Commit Schedules Official Visit & More

MICHIGAN TIGHT END COMMIT SCHEDULES PENN STATE OFFICIAL VISIT

While four-star tight end Andrew Rappleyea is currently committed to Michigan it may not be for long. Since committing to the Wolverines the Massachusetts native has remained in constant contact with Penn State and has now scheduled an official visit to Happy Valley.

March-

Penn state 19-20th

Michigan 24-25th

April-

Boston college 2nd — Andrew Rappleyea (@andrewrappleyea) March 12, 2022

Rappleyea will be in town for an official visit the weekend of April 19th-20th. When Rappleyea committed to the Wolverines it was unclear if Penn State had any spots left for another tight end. It is now clear that the Nittany Lions have room for Rappleyea, and it would not be a surprise to see the flip be completed.

To be honest, it would not be a stunner if Rappleyea flipped to Penn State during or shortly after his official visit. If this happened his scheduled official visits to Michigan and Boston College likely would not happen. Do not be surprised to see Rappleyea end up in this class.

NEW OFFER TO VIRGINIA ATHLETE

2024 athlete Mekhai White has picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions.

White attends King George High School in King George, VA. With how well Penn State has recruited Virginia, especially in the current 2023 cycle, any new offer that goes out in the Commonwealth is a noteworthy one.

FOUR-STAR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN VISITS CAMPUS

Monday afternoon the Nittany Lions hosted four-star defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt for a visit.

Had a great time at Penn State today ⚪️‼️#WeAre — Cameron Lenhardt (@CameronLenhardt) March 14, 2022

Lenhardt attends IMG Academy and visited campus twice for games during the season. Him making it back to campus for his third visit on his own dime certainly indicates a lot of interest in the Nittany Lions from Lenhardt.

While Lenhardt is clearly interested in Penn State it is not clear where he sits on the coaching staff’s board. It does appear that the staff will at least keep Lenhardt warm to have him as a potential option down the road.