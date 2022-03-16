AD Sandy Barbour Announces Upcoming Retirement

After eight years serving as Penn State’s athletic director, Sandy Barbour announced this morning that her tenure is coming to an end. Barbour will finish out the rest of the school year, but will retire this summer.

Barbour announces her retirement this summer. Congrats on an outstanding career impacting students @SandyB_PSUAD, and a big thank you from our department and Nittany Nation! ⚪

https://t.co/8jxDQg6qAc

#WeAre pic.twitter.com/llbwLkcYxM — Penn State Athletics (@GoPSUsports) March 16, 2022

For more about what Barbour said, you can check Penn State Athletics’ link here. Here’s a portion from the release.

“These last eight years have been the most incredible and satisfying of my career. The passion, the commitment and the purpose with which the Penn State community pursues excellence is like nothing I’ve ever experienced, and I am honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to serve Penn State students, coaches, faculty, staff and our incredible community,” said Barbour. “Thanks to Penn State, I’ve had the opportunity to develop amazing relationships, work with the best coaches and staff in all of college sports, and most importantly, been surrounded by the most remarkable student-athletes in the country. Penn State and the Happy Valley community have captured my heart and will always hold a treasured place.”

Penn State Athletics confirmed in the release that it will conduct a “national search” for its next AD. Obviously it goes without saying, but this hire will be a big one. Not only the fact that they will be working with a first-year president in Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, but also all the challenges that the successor will face with today’s college sports environment. We’re talking the college football arms race, upgrading/tearing down Beaver Stadium, NIL, juggling all the Olympic sports, etc. Certainly, Penn State is an intriguing job because of what it is and what it could be, but it’s certainly a daunting task as well.