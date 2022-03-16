2022 Wrestling Nationals Hub

Filed under:
March 16
Detroit Wrestling Pre-Tourney Photo Gallery
Your intrepid BSD reporter tries his hand at cell phone photography.
-
March 12
Penn State Wrestling is Going to Win the NCAA Tournament
Despite the outcome in Lincoln, the Nittany Lions have still gotta be the favorites headed to Detroit. Right?
-
March 9
2022 Wrestling Nationals Bracket Release Open Thread
Coming off their second-place finish at the Big Ten Tourney, nine Nittany Lions learn their first-round matchups for next week’s Nationals Tourney in Detroit.