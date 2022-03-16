REPORT: Sam Sessoms Enters The Transfer Portal

With Jalen Pickett announcing last week that he would be returning to Penn State for his final year of eligibility, all eyes turned to Myles Dread and Sam Sessoms, the two other Nittany Lions who each have one more year, thanks to COVID. Earlier today, the PSU hoops faithful got an answer regarding Sessoms, who has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Sessoms averaged 11.6 points per game, shooting a solid 43 percent from the floor, due in part to his impressive ability to garner layups against guys who were several inches taller than him. While he did have turnover issues that were frustrating at times, he did provide a source of instant offense off the bench, which will now have to be replaced either via incoming freshman guards Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary, or through Micah Shrewsberry and staff grabbing someone else from the portal.

As far as potential landing spots for Mr. Sessoms: Don’t be surprised if newly-hired Florida Gulf Coast head coach Pat Chambers kicks the tires here, considering he initially lured in Sessoms from the portal via Binghamton, where he played his first two seasons of college ball. It’s also possible he ends up at some local Philly area school, closer to home. Sam will likely be seeking a school where he can be a full-time starter, as he only started 10 games this past season and none the previous season at PSU. Regardless, his contributions to PSU hoops were much appreciated, and we wish him all the best at his next stop.