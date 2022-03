Penn State returned to its old self in the Bonus Points department, and used them to take an early lead over second-place Iowa (14.5 points) and third-place Michigan (12.5 points).

With its 9 wrestlers, PSU went 7-2 and earned Bonus in all but one victory.

With its 10 wrestlers, Iowa went 8-2 and earned Bonus in 4 of its 8 victories.

With its 9 wrestlers, Michigan went 8-1 and earned Bonus in 4 of its 8 victories.