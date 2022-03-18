Wrestling Session 3 Recap: Penn State Extends Their Lead

It was another good session for the Nittany Lions.
The Look Back
Penn State entered with 6 Quarterfinalists and three in the consolations. They went 6-0 in the Quarters and 1-3 in the consolations, where all have been eliminated.
Michigan had 7 Quarterfinalists and 2 in the consolations. They went 5-2 in the Quarters and 3-1 in the consis, where one has been eliminated.
Arizona State had 5 Quarterfinalists and 2 in the consolations. They went 4-1 in the Quarters and 2-2 in the consis, where each wrestler has been eliminated. They enter Session 4 with 4 Semifinalists and one in the R12.
Iowa had 6 Quarterfinalists and 4 in the consolations. They went 2-4 in the Quarters and 2-4 in the consis, where 4 of their wrestlers have been eliminated.
The Look Ahead
The Lions enter tonight with 6 Semifinalists, and another 42 non-Bonus Points available.
At the risk of stating the obvious, Kerkvliet has the biggest challenge, but the other 5 Semis are winnable. If Penn State goes 5-1 and adds 35 points to their current 73, for ~108, they should be in good shape versus both Michigan and Arizona State.
Michigan enters tonight with 5 Semifinalists:
#1 Suriano vs #4 Courtney (ASU)
#8 Lewan vs #5 Monday (PRIN)
#6 Amine vs #2 O’Toole (MIZZ)
#3 Massa vs #2 Lewis (VT)
#1 Amine vs #6 Truax (CP)
They are favored in 125 and 184, while the other three could be considered uphill battles. Remember it’s a crazy tournament, but if you’re a Penn State fan looking for advantages, those middle three are they. I’ll guess they’re in line for 2 or 3 wins tonight, for 14 or 21 points.
They’re also in the running for 3.5 points (plus the always wildcard Bonus Points) in the R12:
#6 Ragusin vs #7 Byrd (ILL)
#24 Micic vs #12 Composto (PENN)
#7 Parris vs #13 Orndorff (tOSU)
They could very fairly win all three of those to bolster their Semifinalists.
Arizona State has four Semifinalists tonight:
#4 Courtney vs #1 Suriano (MICH)
#3 McGee vs #2 Fix (OKST)
#3 Teemer vs #2 Deakin (NW)
#2 Schultz vs #6 Wood (LEH)
Those first three look like extremely uphill battles for Sparky, but are favored in the last one.
Their lone R12 battle is #5 Parco vs #18 Artalona (PENN), but Parco looked really banged up in that last round. On the whole, Sparky will have to put up a remarkable and consistent set of upsets to be able to climb competitively into PSU & Michigan’s orbit.
Iowa’s two Semifinalists and four R12s are wrestling for pride tonight.
