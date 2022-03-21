Oh Happy Day, Penn State Football is Back!

Did you notice that the your coffee tasted better and the air smelled slightly sweeter this morning? Perhaps you woke up with a smile on your face and hit all green lights on the way to work. It’s not just good fortune - it’s the Football Gods signaling the return of Penn State Football.

The Nittany Lions are at a bit of a crossroads to say the least, making this upcoming season especially crucial for the direction of the program. I’ll spare you from reliving the specific details, but the last two seasons have included an 0-5 start, a four-game win streak, a five-game win streak, and a 2-5 collapse to end 2021.

It’s time for them to get back to work and get back to the top - or at least back close to the top - of the Big Ten. It won’t be an easy task with so many starters departing from last season, but there is plenty of promising young talent who will be ready to make their names known.

So what is getting you excited about the start of the 2022 season that will begin with a Thursday night clash with Purdue on the first day of September?

Only Jack Ham days remaining until the Blue-White Game!