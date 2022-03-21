MMHWT - Wrestling is Fun

In case you missed it, the NCAA wrestling tournament was held over this past weekend. As I’m writing this, it’s the middle of the quarterfinal rounds, and at 184 pounds, #2 Aaron Brooks has a 7-1 lead over #7 Kaleb Romero. Penn State is in a close fight with Michigan and Arizona State for the team national championship, but regardless - this is fun.

I love Penn State football, and I’ll happily follow along with basketball, volleyball, hockey, lacrosse, etc.

But man, just watching a team just be good almost all the time is fun. They’re aggressive, they shoot their shots, they’re constantly active. They’re fun.

Is this what Bama fans feel?

I actually don’t think so, since Bama has won 4 football national championships in the past 10 years, while Penn State wrestling has 8.

In fact, as I’m continuing to type this, Brooks has secured a 13-2 Major Decision win, giving the Lions 8 points and pushing them up to first place in the current standings.

By the time this article makes its way to you, the actual team (and individual) championship(s) will have been awarded. It’s entirely possible the Lions don’t win it all, but I’m honestly not all that concerned with the championship.

Would 9 of 11 be amazing? Of course. But simply having a team that we as fans can reliably count on to be competitive - if not outright champs - is just really fun.

If you didn’t know, now you know!