Blessed & Honored: Michigan Tight End Commit Visits, New OL Offer Goes Out & More

MICHIGAN COMMIT OFFICIALLY VISITS PENN STATE

We have previously discussed Michigan tight end commit Andrew Rappleyea setting up a spring official visit to Penn State. Well, that official visit took place this past weekend.

Prior to committing to Michigan Rappleyea was high on the Nittany Lions. Prior to Penn State’s tight end class changing due to Neeo Avery making the move to being an EDGE rusher full-time Penn State may have led for Rappleyea, but without room for a third tight end in the class Rappleyea committed to Michigan.

However, Penn State never stopped recruiting Rappleyea. This led to him getting back to campus and it would not be a surprise to see Rappleyea still wind up in Penn State’s recruiting class.

FOUR-STAR DEFENSIVE LINEMAN VISITS CAMPUS

Another highly sought after 2023 target who was on campus over the weekend was four-star defensive lineman Will Norman.

Had a great time with the fam! Will be back soon. See more on my Instagram - @_will2x pic.twitter.com/PkkSORHtiG — WILL NORMAN (@WThrill3) March 20, 2022

Norman attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and his visit to campus was an unofficial one. Norman making the trip to Penn State on his own dime indicates a large amount of interest on his part. The Nittany Lions will look to get Norman back to campus for an official visit, which, based on his Tweet, appears to be in the works.

GEORGIA OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OFFERED DURING VISIT

Offensive lineman Nathan Efobi made his first visit to campus over the weekend and left with an offer from the Nittany Lion coaching staff.

The Efobi offer is an interesting one. While the Nittany Lions are still pursuing two more tackles for their 2023 offensive line class, it appeared that they could be done pursuing interior offensive linemen. However, with the Efobi offer that is not the case.

This could be a case of the staff getting Efobi on campus and being blown away with what they saw. It could be the Nittany Lions extending an offer to remain a player in his recruitment. It is clear that by coming from Georgia to make an unofficial visit to campus, before he even held an offer, Efobi is interested in Penn State.

IN-STATE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN MAKES IT TO CAMPUS

The visitors continued on Monday being highlighted by 2024 offensive lineman Ryan Cory.

Cory attends Pine-Richland High School in the Pittsburgh Area. Cory already holds a Power 5 offer form Oregon and could be on his way to becoming one of the top offensive linemen in the state in his cycle. Getting him on campus early in his recruitment can only be a good thing.