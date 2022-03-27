Oh, Goodbye: Four-Star EDGE Neeo Avery De-Commits From Penn State

Penn State had been on such a roll on the recruiting trail that it was almost easy to forget what bad news felt like. Well, Sunday a heap of bad news was served up to the Nittany Lions as four-star EDGE rusher Neeo Avery de-committed from Penn State.

Avery originally committed to the Nittany Lions on New Year’s Eve as a tight end. Avery always had a sky high ceiling as an EDGE rusher and he recently stated he was committed to being an EDGE rusher.

Penn State has a strong defensive end board this cycle but you would be hard pressed to find anyone on the board with a higher ceiling than Avery. There was a strong possibility that Avery would have proven to be the defensive gem of this recruiting class.

With the de-commitment of Avery Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class now sits at 7 commitments. The class now ranks 5th nationally, while remaining the top ranked class in the Big Ten.