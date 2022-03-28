MMPG - How’s Everyone’s Bracket Looking?

At long last, we’ve reached the Final Four of the 2021-22 season.

On a scale of 1-10, just how busted is your bracket?

I must admit, I usually make a few brackets each year. Two of the three I made had Gonzaga winning it all, and unsurprisingly, they are atrocious.

But for whatever reason, I always make one bracket with Duke as the champs, and that one? Not to brag, but ya boy is in the 98th percentile on ESPN’s Men’s Tournament Challenge.

Were it not for Wisconsin crapping the bed way back in the second round, I might even be a bit higher!

As it is, my total potential for points is limited - I pretty much need Duke to win it all for my bracket to end up being any good. But still! I’ll take being in the top 2% heading into the Final Four.

I also want to point out that this has been one of the nuttiest March Madnesses after one of the nuttiest seasons - and the final four are Duke, UNC, Kansas, and Villanova.

The more things change, the more they stay the same, it seems.

But what about everyone else? Anyone else sitting better than 98th percentile? Anyone else with a better chance for total bracket points when all is said and done? Or are you like me, with two-thirds of your brackets completely and utterly busted?