Oh, Hello: 2023 Combo Guard Logan Imes Commits to Penn State

100% committed!! ⚪️ Greatful to everyone who helped me get to this moment! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/HKzwVkHhLo — Logan Imes (@ImesLogan) March 29, 2022

Logan Imes, ladies and gentlemen!

The Skinny

Hometown: Zionsville, IN

High School: Zionsville High School

Class: 2023

Position: CG

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 175 pounds

Ranking: N/A

Notable Offers: Creighton, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Highlights

The Tale

A very productive junior season from Imes saw him rack up nearly 18 points and five rebounds per game, which was enough to draw serious interest from recent NCAA Tournament participants Creighton and Virginia Tech. However, Logan ultimately pulled the trigger for the Nittany Lions, citing Penn State’s “family” feel and how Micah Shrewsberry, Adam Fisher, and the rest of the coaching staff made him feel like a priority, according to 247Sports. It sure didn’t hurt that Logan was also an AAU teammate of fellow Class of 2023 commit Braeden Shrewsberry on the Indiana Elite squad, as well.

Outlook

When asked in the same 247Sports interview what he would bring to the table, Logan mentioned how Shrews wants to have three creators on the court at once, and that creating is one of his strengths. You would have to think Logan and Braeden being former AAU teammates already have some chemistry developed, which could allow them to adapt more quickly to the rigors of Division 1 college basketball.

Just looking at the highlights alone, Logan appears to give PSU another bonafide perimeter shooter, which is something that they were in short supply of this past season. Most importantly, Shrews and his staff appear to have landed two guard prospects they believe they can roll with on top of incoming freshmen Jameel Brown and Kanye Clary, helping to maintain some real depth in the PSU backcourt for years to come.

Welcome to Penn State, Logan!