Gotta Run It Back: Myles Dread To Return For His Final Season

Penn State gets another piece of the puzzle back in senior guard Myles Dread! He, along with Jalen Pickett, have announced that they will be returning for their final season of eligibility to hopefully complete the task they set out to do.

In his twitter announcement, Dread officially announced that he’d played the entire season with an injured shoulder —a severely torn labrum, per Dread, and had offseason surgery to repair the damage. That Dread somehow managed to still shoot 40 percent from three-point range this season, while playing with a torn shooting shoulder, is a testament to the guard’s dedication to the team and the program.

Along with his 40.7% shooting from long distance, Dread logged 193 total points, (6.2 per game), 31 steals (1.0), 43 assists (1.4), and 83 rebounds (2.7). With a healthy shoulder and the ability to get back in “the best shape of my life,” as Dread put it, we should expect Dread, like those who came before him, to go out with a bang!

Congrats to Myles on his announcement to return!