YAY HOOPS: Penn State at Rutgers Open Thread

Can the Nittany Lions end the regular season with a victory over the Scarlet Knights?

By Marty Leap
Flaming Bus Jumping over a line of motorcycles.

Sunday afternoon the Nittany Lions will look to end their regular season with a win when they travel to Piscataway to battle the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. While Penn State has lost back-to-back games and six of their last nine entering the contest, the Scarlet Knights are coming off of a victory.

Can the Nittany Lions cap off the regular season with a victory? We will find out this afternoon. If so, it would lead to them finishing Micah Shrewsberry’s first regular season as head coach at 13-15.

As always, open thread rules apply. No NSFW content, no illegal streams, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to the staff, the players, and each other!

