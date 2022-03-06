 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Big Ten Wrestling Tournament Session 3 Recap & Finals Preview

New, 565 comments
By Jp Pearson
Aaron Brooks’ thumb says Penn State is going to be ok.
Sam Janicki, sjanickiphotos

The tight three-team race looks like this:

  1. Michigan: 132
  2. Iowa: 122.5
  3. Penn State: 121.5

This morning’s Session 3 held the following bracket rounds:

  • Consolation Semifinals (3.5pts)
  • 9th Place consolations (0 team points)
  • 9th Place (0 team points)

Here are the lead changes after each weight, during this morning’s Session 3:

Key Matchups in the 3-Team Race

125: Hildebrandt & Ayala are finished scoring. Suriano can add 4+ points to Michigan

133: RBY vs Desanto: big 4 points available to the winner

141: Eierman is finished, and Nick Lee will earn 6 points as soon as officials decide to score it

149: Murin can earn 1+ for the Hawkeyes

157: Lewan can earn 4 for Michigan by beating Deakin; Berge & Young are fighting for the 1pt for 3rd

165: Amine vs Marinelli for 4+ points

174: Starocci vs Massa for 4+ points

184: Brooks vs Amine for 4+ points

197: Dean can get 4+ by beating Schultz; Brucki & Warner battle for 1+

285: Cassioppi has to face the Steveson beast. Win that and forget the 4pts, go straight to Legendary Status. Kerk vs Parris for 1+.

If we get any wrestling newbies, check out Bubba’s Primer here to catch yourself up before hitting the comments with your questions please.

In This Stream

2022 Wrestling Big Ten Tourney Hub

View all 4 stories

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...