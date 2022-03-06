2022 Big Ten Wrestling Tournament Session 3 Recap & Finals Preview

The tight three-team race looks like this:
- Michigan: 132
- Iowa: 122.5
- Penn State: 121.5
This morning’s Session 3 held the following bracket rounds:
- Consolation Semifinals (3.5pts)
- 9th Place consolations (0 team points)
- 9th Place (0 team points)
Here are the lead changes after each weight, during this morning’s Session 3:
Key Matchups in the 3-Team Race
125: Hildebrandt & Ayala are finished scoring. Suriano can add 4+ points to Michigan
133: RBY vs Desanto: big 4 points available to the winner
141: Eierman is finished, and Nick Lee will earn 6 points as soon as officials decide to score it
149: Murin can earn 1+ for the Hawkeyes
157: Lewan can earn 4 for Michigan by beating Deakin; Berge & Young are fighting for the 1pt for 3rd
165: Amine vs Marinelli for 4+ points
174: Starocci vs Massa for 4+ points
184: Brooks vs Amine for 4+ points
197: Dean can get 4+ by beating Schultz; Brucki & Warner battle for 1+
285: Cassioppi has to face the Steveson beast. Win that and forget the 4pts, go straight to Legendary Status. Kerk vs Parris for 1+.
If we get any wrestling newbies, check out Bubba’s Primer here to catch yourself up before hitting the comments with your questions please.
