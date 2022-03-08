Early March Mock Draft Roundup 2022: Nittany Lions in the NFL

As we get closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, taking place from April 28th until April 30th, let’s look at where our beloved former Nittany Lions are predicted to end up according to various gurus.

Draft sites used: ESPN (Kiper/McShay), CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Sporting News, NFL Network: Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter, Cynthia Frelund, and Lance Zierlein, and PFF

Arnold Ebiketie: 21st to New England (Kiper on March 1st), 51st to Philadelphia (Sporting News on March 6th)

AK is lauded (rightly so) by Kiper for his length and versatility.

Ebiketie’s “blend of strength and explosiveness” would shore up the Eagles’ defensive line, and of course would send him back where he spent the majority of his college years.

Jahan Dotson: 26th to Tennessee (Bucky Brooks on March 1st, Kiper on March 1st), 27th to Tampa Bay (PFF on February 28th), 28th to Green Bay (Pro Football Network on March 4th, and Sporting News on March 6th)

Dotson’s ability after the catch is of particular interest to Kiper (See combine people, 40 times aren’t everything....).

Pro Football Network is a fan of his elusiveness, speed, and reliability as a receiver. Not enough has been made of how strong Jahan’s hands are!

Sporting News co-signs on his big-play ability with the implication that he is a “vertical big-play threat”, which, you know...he is.

Jaquan Brisker: 35th to Jets (Sporting News on March 6th)

Brisker is described here as a “well-rounded cover safety.” The other New Jersey team could always use him.

Thoughts: