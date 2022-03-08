Early March Mock Draft Roundup 2022: Nittany Lions in the NFL

As we get closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, taking place from April 28th until April 30th, let’s look at where our beloved former Nittany Lions are predicted to end up according to various gurus.
Draft sites used: ESPN (Kiper/McShay), CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Sporting News, NFL Network: Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter, Cynthia Frelund, and Lance Zierlein, and PFF
Arnold Ebiketie: 21st to New England (Kiper on March 1st), 51st to Philadelphia (Sporting News on March 6th)
- AK is lauded (rightly so) by Kiper for his length and versatility.
- Ebiketie’s “blend of strength and explosiveness” would shore up the Eagles’ defensive line, and of course would send him back where he spent the majority of his college years.
Jahan Dotson: 26th to Tennessee (Bucky Brooks on March 1st, Kiper on March 1st), 27th to Tampa Bay (PFF on February 28th), 28th to Green Bay (Pro Football Network on March 4th, and Sporting News on March 6th)
- Dotson’s ability after the catch is of particular interest to Kiper (See combine people, 40 times aren’t everything....).
- Pro Football Network is a fan of his elusiveness, speed, and reliability as a receiver. Not enough has been made of how strong Jahan’s hands are!
- Sporting News co-signs on his big-play ability with the implication that he is a “vertical big-play threat”, which, you know...he is.
Jaquan Brisker: 35th to Jets (Sporting News on March 6th)
- Brisker is described here as a “well-rounded cover safety.” The other New Jersey team could always use him.
Thoughts:
- Man, Sporting News is weird. Not only is AK way back in their projections comparatively speaking, but they also advocate for the Dolphins to get rid of Mike Gesicki, who has been a key part of their offense.
- I’m very surprised that CBS Sports does not have either Ebiketie or Dotson anywhere in the first round. Perhaps this will change in a month or so.
- Dotson potentially replacing Chris Godwin would be interesting. He doesn’t have the size, but both have similar catching ability, and Dotson is arguably more agile.
- I’m also very surprised that Brisker is not higher up on draft boards. He is clearly very physical, but is also excellent in coverage, so you would think teams would want a player with both traits.
Loading comments...