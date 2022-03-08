Blessed & Honored: Nittany Lions Offer In State Running Back, JUCO All-American

NITTANY LIONS OFFER IN STATE RUNNING BACK

In a move that many people had been watching for and waiting on has come with Penn State offering in state running back Landon Montgomery.

Proud to announce I have been offered by Penn State !! Thank you @coachseider @CoachTrautFB @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/Sj7TGtB5yF — London Montgomery (@LondonMontgom11) March 6, 2022

Montgomery hails from Scranton Prep and is the top running back in Pennsylvania for the 2023 recruiting cycle. While Montgomery has legit speed there have been questions about his size that had held him back earlier in his recruitment.

Throughout his recruitment it has been thought that an offer from the Nittany Lions would eventually come. Now that Montgomery holds a Penn State offer it would not be a surprise to see him end up in the class. Even before he was offered Montgomery visited campus multiple times and called this his dream offer. The next time Montgomery is on campus he could be on commit watch. Honestly, he may be on commit watch even sooner than that.

NITTANY LIONS OFFER JUCO ALL-AMERICAN

In recent cycles Penn State has had plenty of success recruiting the JUCO level. Jaquan Brisker became an All-American safety for the Nittany Lions, Ji’Ayir Brown is arguably the best safety in the Big Ten entering the 2022 season, and before entering the transfer portal Anthony Whigan made starts on the offensive line. Penn State also signed safety Tyrece Mills and top-JUCO offensive lineman JB Nelson in their 2022 recruiting class.

The common denominator for all of these prospects is that they attended Lackawanna Community College. It appears the Nittany Lions could be looking to add to their 2023 recruiting class via the JUCO level. This time, however, that JUCO player does not hail from Lackawanna.

Last Thursday the Nittany Lions offered JUCO All-America wide receiver Malik Benson.

Benson attends Hutchinson Community College in Lansing, Kansas. Being an All-American it goes without saying that Benson will be a highly sought after JUCO player in this recruiting cycle. Now that the Nittany Lions have extended an offer to Benson they will look to get him on campus for a visit.