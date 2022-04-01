A Quick Peek at Penn State’s 2022 Football Schedule

Welcome to Blue-White Month! We’re just a little over three weeks until Penn State’s spring game, which will have to quench our thirst until the 2022 season kicks off on Sept. 1 against Purdue.

With the Nittany Lions wrestling, basketball and hockey seasons behind us, it’s more than time to take a peek at Penn State’s 2022 football schedule.

Sept. 1 - @Purdue (Thur.)

This will be one of two games to grab national attention on the Thursday of week one, with the other being the revival of the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pitt. Penn State does not have an easy start to the season, so this almost feels like a “must-win” right off the bat.

Sept. 10 - Ohio



A home opener against Ohio - what could possibly go wrong? The Bobcats will not be as fierce this time around as they come off a 3-9 record following the retirement of Frank Solich, the winningest coach in program history.

Sept. 17 - @Auburn

The Tigers got off to an impressive start in 2021 before completely falling apart down the stretch. The offseason has not been kind either. Sounds familiar, huh?

Sept. 24 - Central Michigan

The Nittany Lions will welcome its second MAC squad in its second home game of the season. This one should be more competitive, as Central Michigan returns several starters from a team that won seven of its last eight, including a 24-21 Sun Bowl victory over Washington State.

Oct. 1 - Northwestern

The Wildcats went from West Division champs in 2020 who gave the Buckeyes a run for their money through the first three quarters of the Big Ten Championship, only to follow it up with a dreadful 3-9 campaign. Northwestern fielded an atrocious offense in 2020, producing just 14 points or less in seven of their nine losses. They’ll need to find some answers fast to be competitive once again this fall.

BYE - Uh oh.

Oct. 15 - @Michigan

Remember how Penn State had a lead against Michigan with a few minutes left? We all know how that ended, which helped spingboard Michigan to a Big Ten title and playoff berth.

Oct. 22 - Minnesota

The Gophers had a respectable 9-win season in 2021 despite losing one of the nation’s best running backs in week one. They also suffered a baffling loss to Bowling Green, as well one against Illinois where they went scoreless for the first 55 minutes of the game. They won’t be caught napping when they come to Happy Valley.

Oct. 29 - Ohio State

My evergreen prediction - Penn State will play very well, but the Buckeyes will come up with a couple more momentum-shifting plays to earn the ‘W.’

Nov. 5 - @Indiana

I’m still not mentally prepared to think about another game in Bloomington. Let’s discuss later.

Nov. 12 - Maryland

Could this be the year Maryland becomes a contender? Could this also be the year Penn State’s offensive line becomes a strength? Tune in to find out!

Nov. 19 - @Rutgers

I hear Piscataway is lovely this time of year.

Nov. 26 - Michigan State

Mel Tucker did a remarkable job leading the Spartans to an 11-2 season after it seemed likely Michigan State was destined for a finish at or near the bottom of the Big Ten. We’ll find out it they’re for real this season.