Early/Mid-April Mock Draft Roundup 2022: Nittany Lions in the NFL

As we get closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, taking place from April 28th until April 30th, let’s look at where our beloved former Nittany Lions are predicted to end up according to various gurus.

Draft sites used: ESPN (Kiper/McShay/Jordan Reid), CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Sporting News, NFL.com and PFF

Italics= New projection

Arnold Ebiketie: 21st to New England, 32nd to Detroit via trade with Rams (Brooks on March 29th), 35th to Tampa Bay, 35th to NYJ (ESPN’s Todd McShay on April 5th), 38th to NYJ (ESPN’s Jordan Reid on April 11th), 41st to Seattle (CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson on April 6th), 43rd to Falcons (PFN on April 9th), 46th to Minnesota, 51st to Philadelphia, 78th to Browns.

Jahan Dotson: 20th to Pittsburgh (Bucky Brooks on March 29th), 22nd to Green Bay-trade from Las Vegas, 26th to Tennessee, 27th to Tampa Bay, 28th to Green Bay, 29th or 30th to Kansas City (Multiple CBS Sports writers on April 6th and 7th, Jordan Reid on April 11th), 38th to Jets, 43rd to Atlanta, 48th to Chicago (PFN on April 9th), 49th to New Orleans.

Jaquan Brisker: 35th to Jets, 37th to Texans, 47th to Washington, 52nd to Steelers (McShay on April 5th, CBS Sports on April 6th, PFN on April 9th)

Tariq Castro-Fields: 59th to Packers (Chad Reuter on March 25th), 116 to Broncos (PFN on March 26th), 160th to Chargers (Jordan Reid on April 11th), 170th to Patriots (PFN on April 9th)

Rasheed Walker: 71st to Bears (Ryan Wilson on April 6th), 76th to Ravens (Jordan Reid on April 11th), 106th to Jaguars (PFN on April 9th), 108th to Texans, 129 to Cowboys

Brandon Smith: 59th to Packers, 89th to Bills (PFN on April 9th), 109th to Seattle (Jordan Reid on April 11th), 132nd to Packers

Jesse Luketa: 119th to Ravens (Jordan Reid on April 11th), 138th to Steelers, 151st to Falcons, 201st to Cardinals (PFN on April 9th)

Ellis Brooks: 195th to Chargers, 208th to Steelers via Kansas City (Jordan Reid on April 11th)

Jordan Stout: 218th to Rams (Jordan Reid on April 11th)

Thoughts: