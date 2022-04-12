Blessed & Honored: Commits Visit Campus, Four-Star EDGE Sets Decision Date & More

COMMITS RETURN TO CAMPUS

Penn State hosted a large contingency of commits on campus this past weekend. This group included offensive linemen Joshua Miller and J’Ven Williams, tight end Joey Schlaffer, and new quarterback commit Marcus Stokes.

Getting your future players on campus together is always a positive. Not only does it allow them to being to for bonds and relationships together, it also sets up for them to be able to peer recruit. Something that paid off this past weekend with the commitment of Stokes.

Another player who was on campus that the staff undoubtedly had the committed players working on was offensive tackle Paul Mubenga.

Mubenga is a Georgia native. Visiting campus on his own dime for an unofficial visit indicates that there is legitimate interest in the Nittany Lions from Mubenga. Penn State remains in the market for offensive tackle in their 2023 class so it would not be a surprise to see Mubenga return for an official visit.

FOUR-STAR EDGE TARGET SETS COMMITMENT DATE

Philadelphia defensive end Jameial Lyons returned to campus this past week for a visit. This was his second visit to campus this calendar year having also visited for a junior day in the final weekend of January.

I will be in Happy Valley Today!!! #weare — Jameial Lyons (@Mill12k) April 6, 2022

Lyons has also announced is commitment date, stating he plans to commit on August 4th.

I will be committing August 4th…. — Jameial Lyons (@Mill12k) April 10, 2022

In recent months Lyons has done nothing but climb Penn State’s defensive end board. As long as the Nittany Lions are pushing for Lyons, which they are, it is hard to envision him not ending up in this class.

RUNNING BACK TARGET SET TO COMMIT

Throughout his recruitment Penn State has hung around in four-star running back Mark Fletcher. Now the Nittany Lions find themselves in Fletcher’s top 4.

Fletcher plans to announce his college decision later this evening at 6:30 PM ET. Fletcher made it to campus for the Michigan game last November and Penn State has been firmly in his recruitment since then. That said, all signs point toward him commitment to Big Ten rival Ohio State on Tuesday evening.

NEW OFFENSIVE TACKLE OFFER

Offensvie tackle Oluwatosin Babalade has had a strong spring. Babalade has impressed on the camp circuit, while adding 12 Power 5 offers since the first of the year. This past week the Nittany Lions became his 13th Power 5 offer of 2022.

Babalade attends regional and national powerhouse DeMatha Catholic. He last visited campus for the Michigan game back in November but should make it back to campus soon. With the Nittany Lions still looking to add two more offensive tackles to their 2023 recruiting class it would not be a surprise to see Babalade quickly become a priority target for the coaching staff. It also would not be a surprise to see the Nittany Lions become the team to beat for Babalade.