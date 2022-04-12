Oh, Hello: Maryland Defensive End Demeioun Robinson Transfer to Penn State

Penn State’s defensive end room just got a whole lot better. Tuesday morning now former Maryland defensive end Demeioun “Chop” Robinson announced his intentions to transfer to Penn State. This comes after Robinson was on campus for a visit this past weekend.

The former five-star recruit was very familiar with the Nittany Lions prior to this. Penn State recruited Robinson hard coming out of high school, but he decided to stay home and sign with the Terps. Well, his Maryland career did not last long and now Robinson is a Nittany Lion.

As a true freshman last fall Robinson appeared in all 13 games for Maryland. He recorded 19 tackles and 2 sacks. Overall modest stats, but solid output for a true freshman. His performance on the season earned him mid-season Freshman All-American honors from ESPN.

Robinson will bring three years of eligibility to Happy Valley and should make an immediate impact at defensive end. One of the most gifted pass rushers and athletes in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Robinson will be one of Penn State’s top pass rushers this season.

A defensive end room of a healthy Adisa Isaac, Nick Tarburton, and Smith Vilbert was a solid foundation. Add in five-star pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton when he arrives on campus this summer, as well as the quickly progressing Zuriah Fisher and there was sky high potential for the defensive ends. Now with Robinson in the fold the Nittany Lions could have one of the best pass rushing units in the Big Ten, especially if Fisher does prove to be ready for a bigger role this season.

Also, lol Terps.