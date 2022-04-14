Oh, Hello: Bucknell Guard Andrew Funk Commits To Penn State Basketball

The transfer news keep on coming! Bucknell guard Andrew Funk announced his transfer, adding to the haul that started with Drexel guard Camren Wynter. Funk spent his previous four seasons at Bucknell, the last three of which he averaged double-figure scoring for the Bison.

In 2021-22, he averaged 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on the back of a 43.2 percent field goal rate (with a three-point rate of 36.3%). He was also named to the Second team All-Patriot team in this most recent season.

Penn State needs shooters, and Funk looks to provide in that category when he joins the Lions. If he is able to improve upon his three-point rate in his last season of play, he should carve himself a nice role in the rotation, even if there is no expectation of an expanded capacity at Penn State (where he will most likely sit at seventh in the rotation).

Like Wynter, Funk is another top-100 transfer prospect as per ESPN’s transfer rankings, coming in at No. 84 (six spots below the departing Sam Sessoms). If Funk can replicate Sessom’s production at Penn State, this would be a win for the Lions.

Welcome to Penn State, Andrew!