Oh, Hello: Drexel Guard Camren Wynter Announces Transfer to Penn State

After a few weeks of Zoom meetings, in-person meetings, and on-campus visits, Penn State has finally picked up its first basketball transfer of the offseason in Drexel guard Camren Wynter.

I’m not missing my shot in this, everyone don’t get a turn #WeAre #WynterisComing pic.twitter.com/6AvmsO2OUj — Cam Wynter (@iamcamrenwynter) April 14, 2022

Wynter comes to Happy Valley after playing the last four seasons with the Drexel Dragons. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Wynter had an extremely productive career down in Philly, averaging 14.5 PPG, 5.1 APG, 4.3 RPG, and 1.2 SPG over 114 games the last four years. He capped off his senior season by making First-Team All-CAA for the second consecutive season.

All-CAA First-Team, per release:



Camren Wynter, Drexel — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 4, 2022

Wynter’s role at Penn State remains to be seen, but as discussed before, he projects as someone who can share ball handling duties with Jalen Pickett. The swing skill for Wynter will be the shooting. If he can revert back to the 37.9% from three on 3.9 attempts per game during his sophomore and junior season, he’s going to be a really good player. If the shot doesn’t fall like it did for him as a senior — just 27.8% from three on 4.3 attempts — then he’ll be more limited as just an initiator.

All in all, a solid pickup for Shrewsberry and Co. ESPN has Wynter rated the No. 69 (nice) player in the transfer portal — which, for reference — is ahead of Sam Sessoms. So the potential is certainly there for Wynter.