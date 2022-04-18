So You Drafted Jaquan Brisker...

The Skinny

Jaquan Brisker took a non-traditional route to Penn State. After playing at state powerhouse Gateway High School, Brisker took his talents to Lackawanna Community College where he starred for the Falcons.

Brisker worked his way into being one of the top JUCO recruits in the country before signing with the Nittany Lions as a member of their 2019 recruiting class. Brisker stepped in right away and immediately became a big contributor to the Nittany Lions defense.

Stepping into a starting role in 2020 Brisker earned Pro Football Focus All-American honors. He then chose to return to school for a final season in 2021 and was one of the best safeties in the country. 10 different publications named Brisker an All-American following a stellar 2021 campaign.

What You’re Getting

Brisker brings plus athleticism to the safety position, as well as a willingness to be a physical player that can help in run support. He is also not afraid to lay the lumber on opposing wide receivers and make them think twice about coming across the field against Brisker.

Once Brisker became entrenched in the Nittany Lion defense his football IQ began to shine through. He is a smart player who can read and dissect plays well. Brisker can also help get the defensive aligned.

Brisker’s combination of athleticism and smartness makes him a great player for any defense to have. No play better displayed this combination than his interception late in the Wisconsin game this past season where he read Mertz’s eyes, baited him into a throw, and then dropped back and had the athleticism with a great vertical jump to haul in the interception.

The ability to a ball hawking safety is also there for Brisker. He possesses the size and physicality needed to cover tight ends, while being athletic enough to get down the field with receivers and in zone defenses. Brisker has all the tools needed to have a long, successful NFL career.