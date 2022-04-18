MMQB - It’s Blue-White Week!

Spring has sprung (sorta)! The birds are singing, the plants are blossoming, it’s occasionally snowing. Yes, spring is officially here.

And with it comes everyone’s favorite springtime event, the Blue-White Game! This Saturday, April 23rd, at 2 PM, the Penn State Nittany Lions will hold its annual spring scrimmage, For the first time since 2019, however, it will be a full event - 2020 was canceled outright, and 2021 was a limited-spectators-only type event.

If you’re interested in watching on the telly, the game will air on the Big Ten Network. If you’d prefer radio, the Penn State Sports Network will have coverage as well.

MMQB asks - what storylines are you most interested in for this year’s Blue-White Game?

Could it be the quarterback competition (or lack thereof) between Sean Clifford, Christian Veilleux, and newcomer Drew Allar?

Or maybe how the running back room looks with Nick Singleton now mixing it up with Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes?

What about the receivers? With Jahan Dotson gone, how are Parker Washington and co. handling things? Are the tight ends chipping in?

Could the OL be a strength?

How does the defensive line look? Will Penn State be all right without Arnold Ebiketie and Derrick Tangelo?

Will the Lions bother putting any linebackers on the field, aside from Curtis Jacobs? Or will they invest in a new 4-1-6 setup as their base defense instead?

Or perhaps the secondary draws your interest, with the loss of Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields?

Maybe the coaching is your thing. Will Manny Diaz take what Brent Pry left behind and improve on it? Or will he go a brand new direction? Can Mike Yurcich (with Phil Trautwein) actually get the Lions’ offense not looking completely out of sorts?

There are a hundred and one talking points for Penn State as they conclude their 2022 spring practices, and most likely we won’t have answers for some (any?) of them by this time next week.

But by gosh we will continue to spit fire and blast out hot taeks from our couches regardless.