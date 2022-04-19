Blessed & Honored: Linebacker Target Returns to Campus, Defensive End Target Set to Commit & More

LINEBACKER TARGET RETURNS TO CAMPUS

In-state three-star linebacker Phil Picciotti has long been a top MIKE linebacker target for the Nittany Lions. After visiting multiple other schools this spring Picciotti returned to Happy Valley to check out a spring practice this past weekend.

Had a great visit @PennStateFball . Thank you to @coachjfranklin @Coach_MannyDiaz @ZemaitisTouch_ , it was great watching practice and spending the day with you all! pic.twitter.com/A0PGKi4Hz6 — P³³ (@PhilPicciotti) April 18, 2022

Picciotti attends Pennridge High School, the alma mater of current Nittany Lion defensive end Nick Tarburton. The Nittany Lions are comfortably among the current leaders for Picciotti and are likely in his current top two along with Oklahoma. While there is no timeline in his recruitment it would not be a surprise to see Picciotti end up in Penn State’s class whenever his recruitment does come to an end.

DEFENSIVE END TARGET SET TO COMMIT

Defensive end Jameial Lyons originally did not intend to announce a college decision until August. However, after visiting Penn State twice in the last week, Lyons now intends to announce his college decision on Friday afternoon.

Lyons is now set to commit at 1 PM on Friday. All signs point toward Lyons choosing the Nittany Lions. Penn State holds all three 247Sports crystal ball predictions for Lyons, with all three having been logged in the last week.

The Philadelphia native has a lot of potential as a defensive end at the next level. While Penn State basketball had a bit Roman Catholic pipeline during the Pat Chambers Era, it now appears taht Penn State football is about to land their first commit from Roman Catholic.

NEW 2024 EDGE OFFER

Monday afternoon the Penn State coaching staff extended a new offer to a defensive player in the 2024 recruiting cycle. This offer went out to EDGE Jaylen Harvey.

Harvey is a four-star prospect who attends Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Being an in-region prospect, odds are, the Nittany Lions will be able to become big players in Harvey’s recruitment. In fact, this offer came while Harvey was on campus for a visit on Monday. Moving forward Harvey’s name will likely be one people who follow Penn State recruiting will see a lot of.