2022 Spring Position Preview: Quarterbacks

Projected Starter

Sean Clifford

To paraphrase Jim Gordon, Cliff might not be the quarterback Penn State fans want, but he’s the one they need right now. As a sixth-year senior with three years of starting experience, the Ohio native brings stability and leadership to an extremely talented, but somewhat unproven quarterback room. Be patient, everyone.

In the Mix

Christian Veilleux

The Canadian is the clear backup at this point in spring ball. When the redshirt freshman stepped in for Clifford against Rutgers in 2021, he shook off the jitters and accounted for 274 total yards and three touchdowns. His presence assures the ability of the coaching staff to redshirt one of the two newcomers this season.

Darkhorses

Beau Pribula

Yep, I’m putting the Central York alum ahead of “The Chosen One.” All of the offseason chatter is that Pribula is in line for the third quarterback spot. It is unlikely that he will play in more than four games this season (unless Penn State routs most of their opponents or is beset by injuries), but right now, he is on the podium for a bronze medal.

Drew Allar

Drew is pretty great. His arm talent is undeniable, but one area for growth that he has been working on this spring is his deep-ball accuracy, something that Penn State will look to do more often in Year 2 of Mike Yurcich’s offense. Allar will most certainly be competing for significant playing time in 2023, but I will likewise be shocked if he doesn’t play in at least four games in 2022.