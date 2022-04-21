Probing The Portal: Lehigh Big Man Visits Penn State

Penn State basketball got on the board with two transfer pickups last Thursday, landing guards Camren Wynter from Drexel and Andrew Funk from Bucknell. With two guards in the fold, Micah Shrewsberry and Co. will turn their attention to landing a starting-caliber big man.

LYNCH VISITING HAPPY VALLEY

With Lafayette’s Neal Quinn off to Richmond, Penn State is shifting its attention to the other Lehigh Valley product: Nic Lynch of Lehigh, who visited Penn State on Tuesday.

Lehigh transfer Nic Lynch (@Niclynch44) tells me that he went on an unofficial visit to Penn State yesterday.



In two weeks, he'll be visiting Seattle U.



Northeastern, UNCW, among others have been in contact.



6'11 transfer who averaged 9.7 PPG and 4.4 RPG. — jake lieberman (@jakelieberman2) April 20, 2022

The 6-foot-11 Lynch was a three-year starter for the Mountain Hawks, averaging 10.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 0.5 BPG in 22.5 minutes over the last three seasons. Those numbers in the Patriot League don’t necessarily scream “B1G starting center” but Lynch’s ability to stretch the floor — 45.9% from three on 1.9 attempts per game as a senior — would give the Nittany Lions a great deal of spacing.

KANSAS STATE BIG TAKES IN PENN STATE

Lynch wasn’t the only big man to visit Happy Valley this week, as Kansas State big Davion Bradford was also on campus.

Former Kansas State center Davion Bradford (@iamdbradford) is currently on campus for an official visit at Penn State. — Jon Sauber (@JonSauber) April 20, 2022

The 7-foot-0, 265-pound Bradford was a pretty solidly rated recruit, coming into Kansas State with a 91.91 247Sports Composite rating. He played well as a true freshman too, averaging 7.7 PPG and 4.3 RPG in 21 MPG. His role diminished as a sophomore, playing just 14.7 MPG and putting up just 3.3 PPG and 1.9 RPG. Obviously, Shrews is hoping that a change of scenery would get Bradford back on track.

DIGGINS NO LONGER VISITING; COMMITS TO UMASS

During our last probing of the portal, we talked about the report that UConn guard Rahsool Diggins was in the process of setting up a visit to Penn State. Well, with Penn State taking two other guards since then, that visited ended up not happening. Instead, Diggins made his way to UMass where he made the call for Frank Martin and the Minutemen.