2022 Spring Position Preview: Special Teams

Projected Starter(s)

Kicker: Jake Pinegar

The fifth-year senior redshirted in 2021 due to a brief back injury and then being passed over by Jordan Stout. The biggest concern with Pinegar is his consistency. Even when he led the conference in scoring as a true freshman in 2018, he did miss eight of 24 field goals.

Punter: Barney Amor

Hopefully Nittany Lions will grow to love the sixth-year senior (I make no apologies) and first-year Power Five starter after he spent 2017-20 at Colgate. I bet he has some shiny teeth! Okay, I’m done, sorry.

In his last and only season of action in 2019, Amor averaged 42 yards per punt with a long of 60.

Longsnapper: Chris Stoll

Thank goodness the fifth-year senior Stoll is returning in 2022. He will provide much-needed consistency, and be able to mentor incoming freshman snapper Blaise Sokach-Minnick.

Returners: Caziah Holmes, Devyn Ford,Nick Singleton

I just want more running backs to get more playing time. Holmes and Ford may be the odd men out in the running back rotation, and they also have previous return experience.

In the Mix:

Sandar Sahaydak (Kicker)

James Franklin has reported a real battle between Pinegar and Sahaydak, which is not too surprising. If the veteran wins the job, I for one, would like to see Sahaydak on kickoff duty at the very least.

Gabriel Nwosu (Punter)

I want this man to be the punter. Special teams coordinator Stacy Collins said that Nwosu is not quite as smooth with his punting motion, but having a 6’6’’, 273 lb punter on the roster makes me nostalgic for Joey Julius. Plus, he has a big leg.