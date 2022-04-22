Oh, Hello: Three-Star Philly DE Jameial Lyons Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 255pounds

Hometown/High School: Philadelphia, PA (Roman Catholic)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8778 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Boston College, Nebraska, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Lyons landed his Penn State offer back July 2021, and since landing the offer, he’s been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley. Lyons was in State College three times just in 2022, visiting on January 29, April 6, and most recently on April 18. Lyons was scheduled to make his announcement in the summer, but after a talk with his family, he moved up his decision to today where he made the call for the Nittany Lions.

OUTLOOK

Lyons might just be a three-star, but this is a nice get for Penn State. Defensive line coach John Scott was able to see Lyons up close last summer when he attended one of Penn State’s camps so the Nittany Lions are well aware of what they have in Lyons. Big, athletic kid who tested well, and has the positional versatility to play either defensive end or defensive tackle. Think Anthony Zettel here as far as positional trajectory —someone who came into Penn State as a tweener before settling on the interior. That’s not to say that Lyons ends up at defensive tackle himself, but similar body and build to someone like Zettel or even Hakeem Beamon.