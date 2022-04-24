 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gallery - Blue White 2022

Shots from the Nittany Lions’ spring game.

By HWeikelPhotos
Quarterback Sean Clifford returns for his sixth season.
Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries

Penn State put out a completely different format for this Blue and White game than they usually do. The offense played the defense, there were drills after every drive, and Nittany Lions fans caught a glimpse of the future, as Beau Pribula, Drew Allar, Nick Singleton, and Kaytron Allen, among others, made their debuts on Saturday.

Was it a scrimmage or was it a practice? What ever it was, enjoy highlights from Penn State Football’s annual Blue White.

  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries
  • Heather Weikel | Black Shoe Diaries

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...