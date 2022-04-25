Draft Week Mock Draft Roundup 2022: Nittany Lions in the NFL

As we get closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, taking place from April 28th until April 30th, let’s look at where our beloved former Nittany Lions are predicted to end up according to various gurus.

Draft sites used: ESPN (Kiper/McShay/Jordan Reid), CBS Sports, Pro Football Network, Sporting News, NFL.com and PFF

Italics= New projection

Arnold Ebiketie: 21st to New England, 24th to Cowboys (Kiper in McShay and Kiper’s combined mock draft on April 19th), 32nd to Detroit via trade with Rams, 35th to Tampa Bay, 35th to NYJ, 36th to NYG (PFN on April 24th), 37th to Texans (CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards on April 22nd), 38th to NYJ, 41st to Seattle, 43rd to Falcons, 46th to Minnesota, 48th to Bears (NFL.com on April 24th), 51st to Philadelphia, 56th to Dallas (CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson on April 24th), 78th to Browns.

Jahan Dotson: 20th to Pittsburgh, 22nd to Green Bay-trade from Las Vegas, 26th to Tennessee, 27th to Tampa Bay, 28th to Green Bay, 29th or 30th to Kansas City, 34th to Lions (CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso on April 21st), 38th to Jets, 43rd to Atlanta, 44th to Browns (CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson on April 24th), 47th to Commanders (PFN on April 24th), 48th to Chicago, 49th to New Orleans.

Jaquan Brisker: 35th to Jets, 36th to Giants (Sporting News on April 24th), 37th to Texans, 47th to Washington, 50th to Vikings (PFN on April 24th), 51st to Eagles (NFL.com on April 24th), 52nd to Steelers, 54th to Chiefs (CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso on April 21st), 58th to Falcons (CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards on April 22nd, Ryan Wilson on April 24th), 68th to Texans (Kiper in McShay and Kiper’s combined mock draft on April 19th)

Tariq Castro-Fields: 59th to Packers, 101st to Eagles (NFL.com on April 24th), 116 to Broncos, 117th to Jets (CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson on April 24th), 121st to Chiefs (CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso on April 21st), 160th to Chargers, 170th to Patriots, 187th to 49ers (PFN on April 24th)

Rasheed Walker: 71st to Bears, 76th to Ravens, 106th to Jaguars, 108th to Texans, 115th to Broncos (NFL.com on April 24th), 118th to Browns (PFN on April 24th), 129 to Cowboys, 137th to Panthers (CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso on April 21st)

Brandon Smith: 59th to Packers, 76th to Ravens (CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso on April 21st), 89th to Bills, 100th to Ravens (PFN on April 24th), 102nd to Miami (Kiper in McShay and Kiper’s combined mock draft on April 19th), 109th to Seattle, 124th to Eagles (NFL.com on April 24th), 132nd to Packers, 194th to Saints (CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson on April 24th)

Jesse Luketa: 119th to Ravens, 138th to Steelers, 146th to Chargers (CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso on April 21st), 151st to Falcons, 156th to Vikings (NFL.com on April 24th), 170th to Patriots (CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson on April 24th), 198th to Jaguars (PFN on April 24th), 201st to Cardinals

Ellis Brooks: 195th to Chargers, 208th to Steelers via Kansas City, 220nd to Browns (CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso on April 21st)

Derrick Tangelo: 195th to Chargers (PFN on April 24th)

Jordan Stout: 218th to Rams, 185th to Bills (NFL.com on April 24th), 203rd to Bills (PFN on April 24th), 231st to Bills (CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson on April 24th)

Thoughts: