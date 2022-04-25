MMQB - Blue-White Game Hyperbolic Overreactions

The Penn State Nittany Lions completed their spring practices on Saturday with the Blue-White Game, the first with spectators since 2019.

We watched the game, and with completely level heads, we’re here to provide you with 100% accurate takes, and not a single overreaction to be had.

QUARTERBACK CONTROVERSY

Sean Clifford is your QB1. Drew Allar is not.

QUARTERBACK CONTROVERSY ELABORATED UPON

My editor is saying that that first header can “barely be counted as a coherent thought,” and I should “do some serious reflection on myself as a writer and a person.”

Well how about this then?

Sean Clifford looked mostly fine in the Blue-White Game, with Christian Veilleux doing a serviceable job at the #2 spot. Both incoming freshmen - Beau Pribula and Drew Allar - looked like they were fresh out of high school. Inaccurate passes, slow decision-making at times, forcing passes.

If nothing else, PSU faithful should feel a touch better about the QB room than they did at the tail end of last year. If Clifford goes down, Veilleux has shown he has the tools to be a capable backup.

Those clamoring for Allar to start game 1 are likely going to have to pipe down a bit.

How’s THAT for a coherent thought?!

MITCHELL TINSLEY IS WR1

Parker Washington did well in practice, but it was newcomer Mitchell Tinsley who stole the show with an opening drive touchdown.

I think I can say for all of us here that Tinsley is the next Jahan Dotson, Allen Robinson, and KJ Hamler all rolled into one.

Oh and I guess Keandre Lambert-Smith and Malick Meiga looked good to. So yeah, that’s more or less your WR crew. But they won’t be needed, as Tinsley 1-v-11’s the entire defense.

KICKING IS WINNING

That’s actually not an overreaction, now that I think about it. Huh. Maybe the editor is right.

Inanycase, with all-everything Jordan Stout off to the NFL, a who’s who of kickers and punters plied their wares.

Jake Pinegar looked mostly fine, hitting field goals and putting the ball through the back of the endzone on a kickoff try.

Gabriel Nwosu, now a fan favorite for his stature, boomed some punts.

If Penn State can a) kick field goals, 2) not allow kickoff returns, and III) boom punts, they should be in a pretty good spot.

MANNY DIAZ HAS THE BEST HEAD OF HAIR IN PENNSYLVANIA

Honestly, that might not be hyperbole. I might be underselling it a bit. Hypobole?

Hypobole.

But seriously, that man has some luscious locks, and I am not at ALL jealous.

Like, at all.