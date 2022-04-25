Oh, Hello: 2023 Florida DB Conrad Hussey Commits To Penn State Football

The Skinny

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds

Hometown/High School: Fort Lauderdale, FL (St. Thomas Aquinas)

Ranking: Three-star; No. 47 (247 Sports); 0.8739 rating (247Composite)

Notable Offers: Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Utah.

The Highlights

The Tale

While the Nittany Lions offered Hussey in May of last season, the athlete hadn’t made the trip until earlier in April (the ninth, to be exact). After going on several visits over the past couple of weeks, Conrad Hussey decided to pull the trigger and commit to the Nittany Lions. The commitment brings the 2023 class up to No. 4 in the 247 Composite rankings.

Penn State continues to pull talent from the sunshine state, and with Hussey, the Lions now have two such prospects in the class of 2023.

The Outlook

Hussey brings a bit of balance to a class that was so far heavy in offensive talent. Hussey did not start until this past season, which would explain his limited highlight reel, as well as the lack of extensive evaluation on the part of the recruiting services. That said, here’s what Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports had to say about this last summer:

Hussey doesn’t have much, if any, varsity film after working primarily as a reserve (in 2020) at St. Thomas, but he looked the part this spring in pads and is expected to start at one of the safeties as a junior for the Raiders. The converted running back has plenty of range and is more than capable of getting from sideline to sideline. He’s also competitive at the catch point and not afraid to make a play in coverage.

Hussey becomes the 11th commit of the 2023 recruiting class. Welcome to Penn State, Conrad!