Happy Draft Day, BSDers!

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, live from Las Vegas. Penn State has three players who could hear their name called tonight, as wide receiver Jahan Dotson, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, and safety Jaquan Brisker await their new teams. Check out our profiles of the other Nittany Lions who should hear their names called at some point this weekend:

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Thursday, April 28

Round 1

8 p.m. EST

NFL Network, ESPN and ABC

Online: NFL Network, ESPN



Friday, April 29

Rounds 2 and 3

7 p.m. EST

Saturday, April 30

Rounds 4 thru 7

Noon EST

TIME LIMITS PER ROUND

Round 1 — 10 minutes per pick

10 minutes per pick Round 2 — Seven minutes per pick

Seven minutes per pick Rounds 3 through 6 — Five minutes per pick

Five minutes per pick Rounds 7 — Four minutes per pick

First Round Draft Order

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) Detroit Lions

3) Houston Texans

4) New York Jets

5) New York Giants

6) Carolina Panthers

7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

11) Washington Commanders

12) Minnesota Vikings

13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

14) Baltimore Ravens

15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)

16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

17) Los Angeles Chargers

18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) New England Patriots

22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

23) Arizona Cardinals

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Buffalo Bills

26) Tennessee Titans

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28) Green Bay Packers

29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)

30) Kansas City Chiefs

31) Cincinnati Bengals

32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

Current NFL Draft betting lines, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

