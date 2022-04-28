Happy Draft Day, BSDers!
The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, live from Las Vegas. Penn State has three players who could hear their name called tonight, as wide receiver Jahan Dotson, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, and safety Jaquan Brisker await their new teams. Check out our profiles of the other Nittany Lions who should hear their names called at some point this weekend:
P/K Jordan Stout
LB/DE Jesse Luketa
LB Brandon Smith
How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft
Thursday, April 28
Round 1
8 p.m. EST
NFL Network, ESPN and ABC
Online: NFL Network, ESPN
Friday, April 29
Rounds 2 and 3
7 p.m. EST
Saturday, April 30
Rounds 4 thru 7
Noon EST
TIME LIMITS PER ROUND
- Round 1 — 10 minutes per pick
- Round 2 — Seven minutes per pick
- Rounds 3 through 6 — Five minutes per pick
- Rounds 7 — Four minutes per pick
First Round Draft Order
7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
11) Washington Commanders
13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
14) Baltimore Ravens
15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
24) Dallas Cowboys
25) Buffalo Bills
26) Tennessee Titans
28) Green Bay Packers
29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
30) Kansas City Chiefs
32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
Current NFL Draft betting lines, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
