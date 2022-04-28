So, You’ve Drafted Jahan Dotson...

The Skinny

A former four-star and Top 200 prospect out of Nazareth, PA. Jahan was originally committed to play for Jim Mora at UCLA, but when Mora was fired after the 2017 season, PSU made a strong play for Dotson and flipped him to the home state school. As a true freshman in 2018, Jahan was called upon midway through the year to provide a more reliable set of hands when the upperclassmen were dealing with a bad case of the drops. He followed that up with a stronger 2019 campaign, in which he caught 24 balls for 462 yards and four touchdowns, as KJ Hamler drew all the attention as the team’s top receiver.

That 2019 season was followed by a true breakout campaign in 2020, where Jahan had over double the amount of catches (52), nearly double amount of yards (882), and exactly double the amount of TD’s (eight), which included five games over 100 yards receiving, and some highlight-reel worthy catches (most famous of course, being his one-handed grab for a TD over an Ohio State defender). He then decided to come back for one more go-around in 2021, where he put up an astonishing 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 TD’s, which included five games over 100 yards and one game over 200 yards, a 242-yard effort against Maryland which broke a PSU single game record in receiving yards previously held by Deon Butler in 2006.

What You’re Getting

There’s a pretty decent chance that Dotson becomes the first Nittany Lion since Saquon Barkley to hear his name called during the first round of the NFL Draft. Worst-case, he will be scooped up by the early second round. Whichever team lands him will land themselves a quick, smooth route runner with great hands and vision, with the ability to work off his blockers to turn short yardage catches into bigger gains or just slip past the opposing defense and find a soft spot in coverage to get himself wide open. Regardless, he should be a fun one to watch at the next level.