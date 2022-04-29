Jahan Dotson Drafted by Washington with 16th Overall Pick

Jahan Dotson is the first Nittany Lion to come off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft. Dotson will be heading to Washington after being selected with the 16th pick in the first round.

Dotson proved his ability as soon as he stepped on the field as a true freshman in 2019. His redshirt was burned later in the season as Penn State’s receiver group was suffering from a glaring lack of productivity. Dotson immediately became the reliable option the offense desperately needed. From there, he developed into Penn State’s latest superstar receiver, joining the likes of Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin and KJ Hamler.

Dotson finished his Penn State career with a slew of honors. He set the single game receiving yards record by racking up 242 receiving yards in a dominating performance against Maryland in 2021. It was his best game in a season full of highlights, when he finished with 91 receptions (second all-time for a single season), 1,182 receiving yards (also second all-time), and 12 touchdown catches (fourth all-time). He finished as the all-time program record holder with with a career 17.8 punt return average, and has the single-season record of 24.6 yards per return in 2020. Dotson also had a reception in 41 consecutive games as a Nittany Lion, where he wrapped up his career as a first-team All-Big Ten selection and third-team All-American. His career receiving totals at Penn State included 183 receptions for 2,757 yards and 25 touchdowns, including a long reception of 86 yards.

“We are so proud of Jahan for being selected by the Washington Commanders,” said James Franklin. “He will be a tremendous addition to the Commanders organization. Jahan has an intense, laser-like focus on greatness and a competitive edge that will serve him well at the next level. His quickness, sure hands, and route running ability will make him a dangerous and explosive threat in the NFL. Jahan is a perfect example of what we want our program to be all about. As impressive as his accomplishments were at Penn State on the field, Jahan’s thoughtfulness and character have always impressed me the most. We are very appreciative of everything Jahan has done to represent our program the right way, and I wish him nothing but the best in his NFL career.”

Dotson will join former Nittany Lions Troy Apke and Shaka Toney in Washington.

Best of luck and congratulations, Jahan!