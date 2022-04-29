Arnold Ebiketie, Jaquan Brisker, Selected In The Second Round Of The 2022 NFL Draft

Two more Nittany Lions are off the board! Arnold Ebiketie and Jaquan Brisker were selected sixth (38th overall) and 16th (48th overall) respectively, adding to the tally of Penn State players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Jahan Dotson’s selection in the first round, the Lions have three players off the board.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Ebiketie, who had a great season for the Nittany Lions in 2021. Ebiketie had 62 tackles, 34 of which were solo, 9.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, seven quarterback hurries, and two blocked kicks. In other words, he was all over the place for a Nittany Lion defense that was far improved over the previous season. Ebiketie played no small part in turning the defense around.

As we mentioned in our draft profile, Ebiketie is a threat to make a big play at any moment. The Falcons are getting a player with a high motor and an eye for the ball that should pay dividends right away.

Brisker was a forced to be reckoned with in the secondary, logging a total of 153 tackles (86 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions, 14 pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his three seasons at Penn State.

Like Ebiketie above, Brisker simply had an eye for the ball, and played a crucial role in ensuring opposing offense had to work for every yard they gained through the air. The Chicago Bears will get a player who is athletic, physical, and ready to provide support through the air and on the ground.

Congratulations to Arnold and Jaquan on their NFL draft selections!