Oh, Hello: Three-Star Tight End Andrew Rappleyea Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds

Hometown/High School: Milton, MA (Milton Academy)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8900 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Andrew Rappleyea visited Penn State on the Wednesday before the season opener last September. He left campus with an offer and this was the start of his recruitment really starting to blow up.

In the coming months many big hitters from across the country started to offer Rappleyea but the Nittany Lions always remained in a good spot. As the 2021 calendar year began to draw to a close Penn State appeared to be the leaders for Reppleyea. However, the Nittany Lions already had Joey Schlaffer, Mega Barnwell, and Neeo Avery in their class as tight ends. This was a big factor behind Rappleyea committing to Michigan.

Well, since his commitment to the Wolverines, Barnwell has reclassified to being a defensive line prospects and Avery became an EDGE player, and with Avery it became a moot point when he de-committed from Penn State last Sunday. Through all of this Penn State’s staff remained in contact with Rappleyea which led to him taking an official visit last month and now he has flipped from Michigan to Penn State.

OUTLOOK

When Rappleyea arrives on ahead of the 2023 season it is unclear what the state of Penn State’s tight end room will be. There are currently five scholarship tight ends in the room, but it is not impossible to envision a scenario where Theo Johnson is in the NFL in 2023, Brenton Strange is potentially elsewhere, and Khalil Dinkins is a linebacker.

Rappleyea will likely be in need of a redshirt year when he arrives on campus to had strength to his frame and adapt into a college strength and conditioning program. That said, it is not hard to envision him making an impact for the Nittany Lions early in his collegiate career.

He is a physical blocker who is not afraid to put his hand in the dirt when asked to do so. In his high school’s offense he serves as a down the field threat in the passing game and does a nice job of attacking the ball with his hands instead of letting it come to him.