Penn State Basketball To Host Fairleigh Dickinson in 2022-23

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports that Penn State will host Fairleigh Dickinson as part of its 2022-23 non-conference schedule. The Lions, who come off a 14-17 debut season under head coach Micah Shrewsberry, will need to replace outgoing big man John Harrar, as well as recently announced transfer candidate Sam Sessoms. Jalen Pickett and Myles Dread have already announced their return, and Seth Lundy yet to decide on his future. The rest of the cast is expected to return.

There are several games on the Nittany Lions’ schedule that are already known, namely the return date from UMass, an appearance in the Charleston Classic, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, and a potential appearance in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

As more of the games become available (and dates start to emerge), we will continue to update you with the information.