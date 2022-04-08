Oh, Hello: Four-Star Florida QB Marcus Stokes Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Hometown/High School: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL (Nease H.S.)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.8949 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Indiana, Utah, Virginia Tech

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Stokes is a bit of a late bloomer to the recruiting scene, not having his breakout season until his junior year. Because of that, he didn’t start receiving major Power 5 offers until January 2022 — with one of those offers coming from Penn State during a Junior Day visit. The Nittany Lions forged quite the relationship with Stokes, eventually getting him back on campus and securing his commitment earlier today.

OUTLOOK

This is a really nice get from Penn State. While Stokes doesn’t have an eye-popping offer list, he’s impressed mightily at the camp scene — thus why 247Sports has him ranked as the No. 165 overall player in the class. He was absolutely someone who could have — and still might — blow up (offers wise) this spring when schools are able to see him throw in person. So a really nice job by Mike Yurcich to identify Stokes early on and get him in the fold before the end of the spring.

Looking forward, Stokes is joining Penn State on the heels of a strong QB class of Beau Pribula and especially five-star Drew Allar. Obviously it goes without saying, but putting together consecutive classes of really talented QBs can be tough just because of how the depth chart looks. Most four-stars want to go to one of the QB factories (Ohio State, Clemson, etc.) or to a spot where playing time is more open, so again: really nice job by Yurcich to pull this one.