Penn State Hosting Maryland Transfer Defensive End Demeioun Robinson

Going into this offseason, defensive end was higher up on the list of “wants” for Penn State from the transfer portal. While the Nittany Lions haven’t been able to strike yet, they are continuing their search and may have found a prime target: Maryland transfer Demeioun Robinson, who was in Happy Valley for a visit, according to Lions247.

Robinson confirmed the reports via his Instagram story last night of him at Penn State’s facilities.

Robinson was a big-time prospect coming out of high school in 2021, being ranked the No. 68 player in the country by 247Sports Composite. 247Sports themselves liked Robinson even more than the rest of the industry, bestowing Robinson with five stars and ranking him No. 22 overall — AKA, they believe he is a future first round prospect.

Coming out of high school, Robinson — who was listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds — was kind of stuck between defensive end and outside linebacker. He played linebacker for Maryland as a true freshman, but at a now listed 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Robinson’s future is likely at defensive end no matter what school he ends up at next.

Robinson saw action in 12 games for Maryland, finishing his freshman campaign with 12 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and 2 sacks. Certainly not the most robust numbers, but as a backup true freshman linebacker, it’s productivity to build upon.

We’ll see what happens next for Penn State and Robinson. Defensive end is in an interesting spot, with the current two-deep being Adisa Isaac and Nick Tarburton backed up by Zuriah Fisher and Smith Vilbert. Decent amount of experience, three of the four were four-star prospects coming out of high school, but I think there are valid questions about just how good that unit would be. Adding Robinson would absolutely give that room an increase of athleticism and talent, but it’s important to remember that this was a kid who was playing linebacker last year and is now missing all of spring ball practices. So I don’t know — should he choose Penn State — if this is a situation where he just automatically breaks into the two-deep. Plus: don’t forget Dani Dennis-Sutton, folks.

Regardless, Robinson would be a welcomed addition. He’ll likely take some additional visits, with the normal portal suspects hanging around — Tennessee, Auburn, and USC.