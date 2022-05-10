Blessed & Honored: New In-State Offensive Line Offer, Top Target Sets Commitment Date & More

PENN STATE OFFERS IN-STATE PAC-12 COMMIT

As Penn State continues to search for two more offensive lineman for their 2023 recruiting class, Friday morning they made an in-state offer. This offer went out to Colorado commit Naquil Betrand.

Betrand attends Northeast High School in Philadelphia. Bertrand’s recruitment has started to blow up in recent weeks as Georgia, Pitt, and Texas A&M have all offered since the start of April.

If others school pursue it is difficult to see Betrand’s Colorado commitment sticking. Odds are Betrand will make his way to campus for a visit this summer. With Betrand’s recruitment appearing to be at a reset of sorts, it’s a recruitment that could go anywhere in the coming weeks and months.

TOP TARGET SETS COMMITMENT DATE

Pittsburgh area wide receiver Rodney Gallagher is not just one of Penn State’s top wide receiver targets this cycle, but one of their top overall targets. With the Nittany Lions in a dogfight with Notre Dame and West Virginia, Gallagher has set his commitment date.

My commitment date will be on July 4th. Happy Mother’s Day❤️ #LLC — Rodney Gallagher 3rd (LLC ) (@Rodney_G3) May 8, 2022

Committing on the 4th of July makes sense for Gallagher. This will come after he makes all of his official visits and has had the opportunity to checkout each campus he wants to see. This recruitment will be a war until the end. There is optimism among the Nittany Lions, Fighting Irish and Mountaineers. Whichever team hits Gallagher’s official visit out of the park the best very well may end up the winners in his recruitment.

IMG Academy defensive lineman Will Norman has released his top 5. To no surprise, the Nittany Lions have made the cut.

Penn State may currently be the team to beat in Norman’s recruitment. Norman left a March visit to Happy Valley extremely high on the Nittany Lions. In fact, his lone 247Sports crystal ball prediction is for the Nittany Lions.

As is usually the case for IMG kids, Norman’s recruitment will be a battle until the end. If Penn State can blow him away on his official visit then they could have a chance to close out Norman’s recruitment with a signing day signature. That said, there is a long, long way to go until then, and it is difficult to get optimistic about IMG kids.