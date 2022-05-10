Penn State Narrowly Makes the Cut in CBS Preseason Top 25

CBS Sports has released an updated preseason Top 25 following the conclusion of spring practice sessions, and the Nittany Lions find themselves just making the cut at No. 24.

There is reason to believe that Penn State could be left out of the Top 25 entering the 2022 season, considering the Nittany Lions finished the previous season unranked after a dismal 2-6 ending to the season. Penn State has the returning talent to feel optimistic to an extent, but must answer questions about several position groups between now and the start of the season.

Penn State is in good company at least, sandwiched between Cincinnati, which is coming off a historic playoff berth, and Oklahoma State, who was just a play away from making a playoff appearance of their own in 2021.

The usual suspects of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma claimed the top four spots. Michigan is the next Big Ten squad to make an appearance at No. 6, followed by Michigan State at No. 16, and Wisconsin at No. 19.