Oh, Hello: Three-Star WR Ejani Shakir Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds

Hometown/High School: Atco, NJ (Winslow Township)

Ranking: ★★★ (0.8884 247Sports Composite)

Notable Offers: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Nebraska, Pitt, and West Virginia

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

Ejani Shakir landed his Penn State offer way back in April 2020 as a freshman. Over the past two years, his relationship with the Nittany Lions grew with Shakir taking multiple trips to Happy Valley. His most recent visit came for the Blue-White Game a few weeks ago, where clearly things were in motion for a commitment. Shakir finally made the call, committing to Penn State on Wednesday evening.

OUTLOOK

Shakir becomes the 12th commitment in the 2023 class, and is the first wide receiver in the class too. He doesn’t have elite size at just 6-foot-0, 175 pounds, but he has good long speed as evidenced by his 21.82 200M time and shows some really nice body control in his film. I don’t think he’s too dissimilar from Parker Washington, who also had some questions about his size but was (and still is) able to play bigger because of how well he tracks the ball in the air.

The other interesting factor for Shakir is that he transferred from Pennsauken to Winslow, where he is now being coached by former Penn Staters Bill Belton and *dramatic pause* Christian Hackenberg. That should be a step up in competition and coaching so I’m curious to see how Shakir fares during his senior season.