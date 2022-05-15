Purdue Faces Setback Ahead of Season Opener with Penn State

Purdue will be without a major part of its passing attack when they kick off the season against Penn State in week one. Leading returning receiver Milton Wright will is no longer on the team due to academic issues, according to reports.

Wright was the second leading receiver for the Boilermakers in 2021, and was poised to take the reins from David Bell, who was named Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year last fall and is now a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Wright finished the season with 57 catches for 732 yards and seven scores. He came on especially strong at the end of the season, with three of his best games in the final three weeks that included a 213 yard and three touchdown in a 32-14 victory over Northwestern.

Penn and Purdue face each other on Thursday, Sept. 1 to kick off the 2022 season. Kickoff time and network will be announced at a later date.