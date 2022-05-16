MMQB - Fill in the Blank

I’d like to play a game.
Let’s propose a handful of fill-in-the-blank questions, and see what everyone thinks will go down in the 2022 season. Perhaps we can revisit this next off-season, and see just how everyone did. Sound good? Here we go!
Part 1: Offense
- Sean Clifford will pass for _____ yards, _____ TDs, and _____ INTs.
- The leading rusher will be _____, and they’ll run for _____ yards.
- Parker Washington will have _____ receiving yards, and _____ TDs.
- The offensive line will allow _____ sacks.
Part 2: Defense
- The leading tackler will be _____, and will have _____ tackles.
- The defensive end starting opposite from Adisa Isaac will be _____.
- The team will record _____ sacks.
- The secondary will collect _____ INTs.
Part 3: Special Teams
- The starting placekicker will be _____, and will convert _____% of their FG attempts.
- The starting punter will be _____, and will average _____ yards per punt.
- The Lions will score _____ return TDs.
Part 4: General
- Penn State’s record will be _____.
- The White Out will be played against _____.
- The Stripe Out will be played against _____.
- James Franklin will be wooed by _____.
- Penn State will attend the _____ Bowl.
Aaaaaaaaaaaand go! Let’s hear your crazy thoughts on things!
In the interest of fairness, here are my answers:
Part 1: Offense
- Sean Clifford will pass for 2,500 yards, 25 TDs, and 5 INTs.
- Leading rusher will be Keyvone Lee for 1,200 yards.
- Parker Washington will haul in 800 receiving yards and 12 TDs.
- OL gon’ give up 30 sacks.
Part 2: Defense
- Ji’Ayir Brown will have the most tackles, with 85 of them.
- Newcomer Demeioun Robinson will start opposite Isaac.
- The defense logs 45 sacks.
- The secondary pulls in 10 INTs.
Part 3: Special Teams
- Sander Sahaydak gets the PK job, and hits 90% of his FG attempts.
- Gabriel Nwosu is your punter, putting up 42.0 yards per punt.
- The Lions will score two return TDs.
Part 4: General
- PSU is gonna go 10-2.
- They’ll play Ohio State in the White Out (duh).
- Northwestern gets Striped Out.
- Texas will kick the tires on CJF.
- PSU returns to the Orange Bowl.
Loading comments...