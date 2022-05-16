MMQB - Fill in the Blank

I’d like to play a game.

Let’s propose a handful of fill-in-the-blank questions, and see what everyone thinks will go down in the 2022 season. Perhaps we can revisit this next off-season, and see just how everyone did. Sound good? Here we go!

Part 1: Offense

Sean Clifford will pass for _____ yards, _____ TDs, and _____ INTs. The leading rusher will be _____, and they’ll run for _____ yards. Parker Washington will have _____ receiving yards, and _____ TDs. The offensive line will allow _____ sacks.

Part 2: Defense

The leading tackler will be _____, and will have _____ tackles. The defensive end starting opposite from Adisa Isaac will be _____. The team will record _____ sacks. The secondary will collect _____ INTs.

Part 3: Special Teams

The starting placekicker will be _____, and will convert _____% of their FG attempts. The starting punter will be _____, and will average _____ yards per punt. The Lions will score _____ return TDs.

Part 4: General

Penn State’s record will be _____. The White Out will be played against _____. The Stripe Out will be played against _____. James Franklin will be wooed by _____. Penn State will attend the _____ Bowl.

Aaaaaaaaaaaand go! Let’s hear your crazy thoughts on things!

In the interest of fairness, here are my answers:

Part 1: Offense

Sean Clifford will pass for 2,500 yards, 25 TDs, and 5 INTs. Leading rusher will be Keyvone Lee for 1,200 yards. Parker Washington will haul in 800 receiving yards and 12 TDs. OL gon’ give up 30 sacks.

Part 2: Defense

Ji’Ayir Brown will have the most tackles, with 85 of them. Newcomer Demeioun Robinson will start opposite Isaac. The defense logs 45 sacks. The secondary pulls in 10 INTs.

Part 3: Special Teams

Sander Sahaydak gets the PK job, and hits 90% of his FG attempts. Gabriel Nwosu is your punter, putting up 42.0 yards per punt. The Lions will score two return TDs.

Part 4: General